CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A Chubbuck woman took the time to send a thank-you letter to the officers who helped save her car.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said in the letter that someone tried to steal her truck from her backyard in broad daylight Saturday.

“If the thief had actually gotten the truck started, she would have to plow through our minivan which was parked in our driveway on the other side of the fence,” the letter read.

By the time officers and a Bannock County sheriff’s deputy arrived at her home, the suspect ran away.

“Thankfully, there was another citizen nearby in another neighborhood that saw (the suspect) exiting the reporting party’s backyard,” said Chubbuck Officer Tyler Hoffa, one of the officers on the scene.

With a description of the suspect, officers found her walking down East Chubbuck Road and arrested her.

“We get those calls quite often. It’s something we’re used to. But, obviously, receiving the email from the victim, that’s something we’re not accustomed to. We’re not looking for it, but it is nice to get something like that. It kind of lets us know that what we’re doing is making an impact in the community,” Hoffa said.

The suspects name can’t be released until charges are filed. Officers submitted the case to the prosecutor’s office for possible charges and are waiting for a response.

“I am forever grateful to live in a community that includes people like you all, who are willing to serve and protect others,” the woman’s letter reads.

