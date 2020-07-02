IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Even though the Idaho Falls Chukars will not play in 2020, they are still finding ways to bring the community to the ballpark.

“You know this is such a great gathering spot in Idaho Falls, Melalueca Field,” Chukars President/GM, Kevin Greene said. “I don’t know if there is a better gathering spot and so with the absence of Chukars baseball we have a couple of options: we can close our doors or we can make the best out of the situation.”

The Chukars made the best out of it at their first Brews at the Ballpark. The event runs every Wednesday through August 19. All ages are welcome to have fun at the diamond.

A portion of the sales went to the Community Food Basket which will help families in need.

“We have the ability to take $1 and turn it into $4.80 worth of food,” Community Food Basket Executive Director, Ariel Jackson said. “So for every dollar you donate we’ll turn it into like $5 worth of groceries for people.”

The Chukars have fallen on tough times with their 2020 season being canceled. Events like these help them pay their staff.

“We’re doing all this to prevent furloughing employees,” Greene said. “We have essentially six full time employees. I’d say, I say five but it’s really six. It’s important to be able to make payroll and pay your bills. So every little bit of extra cash helps.”

Even on tough times, Greene sees the value in helping the community.

“Don’t tip us,” Greene said. “Just give any tips to the Community Food Basket.”

“We’re huge Chukars fans,” Jackson said. “We come to almost every game and so to have him (Greene), tell us that they were giving us a portion of the tips and proceeds tonight was huge. I’m not really sure that I could thank him adequately at this point because we can’t hug.”