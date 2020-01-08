News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Falls Chukars baseball team wants to help those affected by the wildfires in Australia. They announced a fundraising effort on Tuesday.

Fans will have the chance to win unique opportunities that are cannot be purchased otherwise. Some of the prizes available include signed jerseys, free tickets, batting practice passes and the chance to throw out the first pitch.

Fans should donate to either the Australian Red Cross, the World Wildlife Foundation or Country Fire authority. They will get a raffle ticket forever ten dollars donated. To enter, take a screenshot of the donation confirmation and post it as a comment on the Chukars social media post. Fans should also indicate which prize they are going after.

For more information, contact Chris Hall at 208-522-8363 or email at chall@ifchukars.com.