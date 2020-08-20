News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Wednesday night is the last Brews at the Ballpark at Melaleuca Field. The event has allowed the Idaho Falls Chukars to keep their staff during the pandemic.

“I was looking at our promo board today and it was supposed to be game seven of a seven-day Chukars homestand,”Chukars President & General Manager, Kevin Green said. “We’d be making a run hopefully by now for a playoff spot, but these are the times that we’re dealing with.”

“It’s been awesome being able to keep everybody around and finding ways to generate income still,” Assistant General Manager, Josh Michalsen said. “Obviously without the season and it’s been a little rough but our sponsors have been great. Season ticket holders have been great. They are allowing us to roll their money over the next year and hopefully, with the Chukars being back next year we’ll be ready to rock and roll.”

Even though this is the last Brews at the Ballpark, the stadium plans to host an MMA fight card plus more events in September.

“We’re also looking at a couple of other events here that I’m not sure if I should announce yet because they’re not official,” Green said. “So we are looking at still additional events between now and the end of September, in fact, if somebody has an idea for an event, call us. we’re all ears.”

You can contact the Chukars by phone at (208) 522-8363 or on Twitter.