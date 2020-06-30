KIFI/KIDK

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Falls Chukars 2020 season is officially canceled. Minor League Baseball announced Tuesday there will be no season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MiLB was established in 1901. This is the first time a season has been canceled.

The Chukars released a statement announcing the decision. “While we are heartbroken that we will not be able to provide our community the Minor League Baseball experience in 2020 that they have come to expect here at Melaleuca Field, for the safety of our fans, players and staff, we understand why this decision had to be made,” said Kevin Greene, President and General Manager of the Idaho Falls Chukars.

“We would like to graciously thank our corporate partners, season ticket members, fans, and community for your continued and unwavering support during this period.”

Major League Baseball informed MiLB that it will not be providing players for its affiliated teams for the 2020 season. The MLB season is scheduled to begin July 24.

