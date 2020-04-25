Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – This time of year Melaleuca Field is hosting high school baseball games. On Friday, they were filling up the Idaho Falls Food Basket truck to help the community.

“It’s been steady, it’s been steady,” Idaho Falls Chukars President and General Manager, Kevin Greene said. “We haven’t had any huge lines but a lot of season seat holders, a lot of sponsors have shown up and I think we’ve done quite well.”

“It was a surprise,” Food Basket Executive Director, Ariel Jackson said.

“Although, we work with the Chukars a lot, and we love them and so I was surprised. The timing was a surprise, but it couldn’t come at a better time. Our community needs this.”

The food basket is able to take donations again and for the Chukars President, it is about being champions on and off the field.

“Well our community needs this Idaho Falls Food Basket and they need our help,” Greene said.

“We’ve always been very supportive of all their efforts, and that need is more apparent now than ever. So we thought this would make a perfect opportunity to get people in a place that they want to come to this time the year anyway to see baseball. Let’s get them here and do some great for the community.”

If you want to donate or receive food, you can visit the Idaho Falls Food Basket at 245 N Placer Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83402. The Food Basket is open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm.