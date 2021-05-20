IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – For the first time in 2021 fans were back inside Melaleuca Field to watch the Idaho Falls Chukars.

Michelle and Bill Meyer made the trip from Pocatello to watch the Chukars play an exhibition. Their son Cory Meyer plays catcher for the Boise Hawks.

“Feels wonderful to be outside,” Michelle said. “It feels wonderful to see all the people out here. It was a long winter.”

Mary Kay and Dick Jenkins have been season ticket holders for 30 years. They say they are happy to be back after missing the Chukars last season.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Mary Kay said. “It’s a lot to do in the evening.”

Opening Night is set for Saturday night at 7:15 pm. The Chukars will host the Billings Mustangs for a three-game set.

