Church of Jesus Christ breaks ground on Pocatello temple

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints officially broke ground on the Pocatello Idaho Temple on Saturday, March 16.

President Thomas S. Monson announced plans to build the temple in April 2017. The groundbreaking marks the beginning of building the faith’s sixth temple in Idaho. Currently the Church has over 200 temples announced, under construction and operating around the world and a membership of over 15 million.

Temples represent some of the holiest structures in the Church. Within the temple, members who are living their lives in accordance with the doctrines of the faith perform sacred ordinances and rights on behalf of deceased ancestors.

Elder Brian K. Taylor of the Seventy, spoke to those in attendance and invited them to think about what holiness looks like.

“What does holiness look like,” Elder Taylor asked. “It looks like 3000 youth in Pocatello, Idaho, cleaning this temple site in preparation for this groundbreaking and then preparing to flock to the baptistry to perform sacred ordinances for your ancestors. It looks like the faithfulness and righteousness of the greatest generation, the pillars of this community…It looks like pioneers, farmers, and other professionals and families who came in faith to this area, who fasted and prayed over your flocks, crops, and your endeavors in holiness to the Lord.”

The Church expects to construction of the temple to take two to three years to finish.

View the Groundbreaking Ceremony below: