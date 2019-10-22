SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has died in the central African county of Congo.



The Church said in a news release Tuesday 21-year-old Hermann Keredjim Mwanken died Monday after a brief illness. Church officials didn’t provide any additional details about the illness.



Mwanken is from Kinshasa, Congo, and had been serving a mission there since November 2017.



Church figures show there are about 65,000 missionaries currently.