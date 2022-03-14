SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has given $2 million each to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the World Food Programme (WFP) to help those displaced by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

$2 million for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

This gift from the Church will help an estimated 40,000 displaced families.

“As the world watches the heartbreaking events in Ukraine unfold, I am still able to find moments of hope because dedicated organizations like Latter-day Saint Charities chose to step up and support refugees during their greatest time of need,” said Anne-Marie Grey, CEO of USA for UNHCR. “This emergency gift ensures that families fleeing the horrific violence in Ukraine will continue to receive the care and shelter they need after harrowing journeys. This gift is so much more than just a fleece blanket or warm place to sleep for a refugee family. It shows families fleeing that there is still a compassionate global community ready to help.”

Lacey Stone, USA for UNHCR’s director of private sector engagement and partnerships, said this gift is being used immediately for core relief items such as blankets, solar lanterns, tents and shelters.

“This is going to go to those in need on the ground in Ukraine and neighboring countries right away,” Stone said. “Latter-day Saint Charities has been providing relief and comfort to refugees for decades. And we just want to say how grateful and appreciative we are.”

The Church of Jesus Christ and UNHCR have worked together since 1991.

$2 million for the World Food Programme

The Church’s donation will help the WFP provide food for some 11,000 people for four months.

The WFP’s goal is to reach more than 3 million people inside Ukraine. The organization is also working with UNHCR to assist the 2.5 million people who have fled to other countries. WFP teams are on the ground leading emergency telecommunications and logistics on behalf of the United Nations.

The Church and WFP have teamed up to feed the hungry around the world for the past eight years. This includes service to fill critical gaps of relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the earliest hours of the current humanitarian crisis in Europe, the Church has helped through its membership in the Europe Area and in partnership with several relief organizations. Visit this page for a summary of how the Church is reaching out.

