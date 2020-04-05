Utah

A new symbol was introduced by the President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and urged people to join in a fast to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Russell M. Nelson said the new symbol will help continue the effort to focus on the Church’s name.

Nelson announced the new symbol during the Saturday evening session of the church’s General Conference.

“[The symbol] portrays the resurrected, living Lord reaching out to embrace all who will come unto Him,” President Nelson said. “This symbol should feel familiar to many, as we have long identified the restored gospel with the living, resurrected Christ.”

The new symbol will be used on official literature, news and events of the Church Nelson said. “It will remind all that this is the Savior’s Church and that all we do, as members of His Church, centers on Jesus Christ and His gospel.”

Nelson also encouraged members and those from around the world to fast on Good Friday, April 10 to help resolve the COVID-19 pandemic. He encouraged people to fast for two meals or 24-hours.

The church has more than 16 million members worldwide.