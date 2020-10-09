IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to deliver 42,000 pounds of food to the Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls Tuesday.

The delivery will include 24 pallets of food from the Bishops’ Storehouse in Salt Lake City. The shipment will include everything from beef stew to chocolate pudding.

It is expected to arrive at the warehouse, at 1895 N. Boulevard, at around noon, October 13.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints appreciates the Food Basket and the work they, and other community partners, do to organize and disseminate critical supplies to those in greatest need,” said Church Spokesman Doug Nelson. “The Church appreciates the diversity of the many organizations and people who join together to provide assistance in times of emergency.”

The Food Basket serves clients in a five county area, as well as other, smaller food pantries, including The Salvation Army, St. Vincent De Paul, and Cornerstone Pentecostal Church, as well as the Giving Cupboard in Rigby and the Rexburg Mobile Pantry.

Community Food Basket Director Ariel Jackson the number of families relying on the agency has grown from 1,000 earlier this year to around 2,000 now.

“We knew the number of those needing assistance would rise, we did not anticipate the skyrocket of a 90%-100% increase in the number of families seeking help with food from us.,” Jackson said. “With the cancellation of the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive and the uncertainty of the Boy Scouts annual drive, CFB will be missing out on close to 100,000 lbs of food donations from those efforts. Donations going into the Holiday season are needed now more than ever.”

The Bishops’ Storehouse was built by the Church to help respond to disasters and take care of those in need, regardless of religion.