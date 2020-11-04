News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – First Christian Church in Idaho Falls is now providing daily lunches for those in need.

The church began a collaboration with “Idaho Falls Blessings” to start the lunch program after learning the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen was closing last week.

““We just came together last Friday and were ready to run by Monday,” says Pastor Dawn Marie Taylor. She says they served 27 meals Monday, and 51 Tuesday.

Today, the church prepared and distributed more than 70 meals.

Meals are available at the church at 1800 12th Street, Idaho Falls from noon to 1 Monday through Friday.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the lunch program can reach out to Pastor Taylor through the First Christian Church Facebook Page.