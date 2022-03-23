JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (KIFI) – Pandemic-related alterations in Jackson city codes are coming down, but not everyone agrees with the timing.

Town council members sent out an email earlier in March removing temporary limits on resturants.

Most restaurants were allowed to serve food and alcohol in outdoor park-lets during the pandemic, which allowed them to remain open during regular tourist seasons.

Concerned citizens petitioned the city council to allow the park-lets to remain up, even though the state is no longer in a state of emergency.

“They made a huge difference for our restaurants and we were able to survive and not just survive,” said the representative for the Gather Restaurant Group. “We thrived in a time where 110,000 restaurants went out of business.”

Town council members assured citizens they are aware the pandemic is ongoing.

Members plan to hold a forum on April 11 to discuss the park-lets as well as other concerns to restaurants before the tourist season.

