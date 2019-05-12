Citizenship concerns remain after census bureau visit

Courtesy: census.gov

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A visit from the head of the U.S. Census Bureau hasn’t eased concerns about security and a possible citizenship question on next year’s questionnaire in Utah.

Director Steven Dillingham spoke to more than 100 community leaders in Salt Lake City on Tuesday as the agency prepares the 2020 census, which will largely be online.

His visit comes as the U.S. Supreme Court reviews a possible question about whether a person is a citizen of the United States.

Dillingham sidestepped a question about how citizenship could affect the count, instead encouraging everyone to participate in the survey.

Immigrant rights activists shared concerns that the question could put undocumented residents at risk of deportation.

The federal government relies on the once-a-decade questionnaire to dole out money for schools, road, and social services.