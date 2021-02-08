IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-The city of Idaho Falls is looking for public direction on the future growth of the city.

As part of its “Imagine IF” initiative, the city is asking residents to complete a short survey about their vision.

Community Development Services will also be hosting neighborhood meetings during February and March. In-person attendance will be limited, but each meeting will also be broadcast online through Webex and on Facebook Live.

“We are very excited to launch the ‘Imagine IF’ initiative and have a meaningful conversation with the community about growth and everything that comes with it,” said Brad Cramer, Director of Community Development Services for the City of Idaho Falls. “For the first time ever we will be adding neighborhood meetings into the process to give people an opportunity to talk about the part of town they have the most investment in. We see this all as a great opportunity to learn from each other and explore both big and small ideas to make improvements to our community now and into the future.”

The city will announce a full list of dates and neighborhoods in the next few weeks. You can find more information here.

