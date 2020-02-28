Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The proof of the huge growth that this area can expect came Friday in an Idaho Falls City Club meeting.

As we’ve reported before, the INL is the preferred site for new innovative nuclear projects.

There’s a good chance several of those projects will come here.

That means hundreds, if not thousands, of new construction jobs.

Once experimental reactors are built, there will also be a high demand for operators who know how to run them.

Housing has to be made available for these people coming in.

City leaders are also addressing the growing infrastructure needs.

“We’re going to get the Blackfoot bridge replaced, so we can support Lientz’s project and other work that’s going on out there​,” Doug Sayer of Premier Technology said.

Even the highway to the INL will have to be improved to handle the predicted increase of cars.