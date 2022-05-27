POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello and the US Forest Service are reopening the City Creek Road to Kinport Peak for the long weekend.

The road opened Thursday will close again Tuesday, May 31, for final grading work.

The City thanks the Forest Service for their efficient and skilled work to reduce erosion on this popular road. The newly installed rolling dips should help control erosion and improve road use.

City staff will monitor erosion points for future grading in a couple of years.

