POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department is working tp get rid of the now defunct giant water slide at still remains at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex.

The slide has been inoperable for three years due to safety concerns with the steps of the structure.

The slide cannot be fixed, and the only solution will be to remove the slide. The city is looking at other solutions to fund a replacement slide as well.

