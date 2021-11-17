AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Ammon will hold a public meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m. regarding the annexation of approximately 590 acres of land, for both residential and commercial use.

The land would hold more than 2,600 single-family detached homes and 498 townhomes, eight acres for commercial use, and a 23-acre park, which Ammon City Administrator Micah Austin says would be one of the largest in the city.

It also includes two optional school locations.

The Lehi Utah based Flagship Homes would build the development over the span of 15 years.

The land hasn’t been annexed yet, and the city is holding a public meeting to allow public comment on the possibility.

Austin says due to limited size, they’re encouraging people to join via Zoom.

“Our facility here at City Hall is limited in its capacity. And anybody that arrives after we have basically filled all of our seats will be turned away and provided the information needed to participate from home,” Austin said.

