AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Ammon held its first annual Freezin’ for a Reason Swimming Pool Fundraiser to on Saturday.

The pool was filled with water that was approximately 45 degrees, with Natural Spring Ice dumping close to 10,000 pounds of ice in the pool.

The cost to participate was $10, with all of the proceeds going to the Ammon Swimming Pool operations this summer.

All participants received a Freezin’ for a Reason T-shirt, free hot chocolate courtesy of Sugared Moose Mini Donuts, a Chick-Fil-A sandwich card, and other prizes donated by local businesses.

