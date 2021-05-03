POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello’s yearly auction has started.

For a second year, the City’s annual auction will be held online only. Items up for grabs this year include vehicles, office furnishings and tools.

A list of items on the auction block can be found HERE, and photos of some of the items can be found HERE.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

You can view the items at the Prime Time Auctions yard, 2221 South 5th Ave., on Friday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bidding starts closing May 8 at 9:30 a.m.

Prospective bidders with questions about the online auction can contact Prime Time Auctions at 208-232-4912. Bids can be placed at primetimeauctions.com/.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Proceeds from the sale of items are returned to the department from which the item came. Prime Time Auctions also receives a portion of each sale.

The post City of Pocatello auctioning surplus items appeared first on Local News 8.