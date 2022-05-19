POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello still has Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding available for Pocatello residents facing financial hardships due to COVID-19.

This funding is available for Pocatellans who need temporary rental or mortgage assistance. To be eligible for the program, applicants:

Must reside within the Pocatello city limits

Must have experienced a loss of income due to COVID-19

Must meet income qualifications (80% or less of area median income)

Cannot receive assistance from the City at the same time they are receiving assistance from other federal programs, such as from the Idaho Housing and Finance Association

In addition, residents who have already received six months of assistance from the City of Pocatello cannot reapply.

These federal dollars are available for rental assistance, including security deposits, or mortgage assistance. Payments are made directly to the landlord or financial institution. Landlord or lender participation in the program is also required for the City to provide assistance.

Hardcopies of the application are available in the Pocatello City Hall lobby, 911 North 7th Avenue, or online HERE.

For more information, contact Cynthia Billmeyer, CDBG Program Outreach, via email at cbillmeyer@pocatello.us or by phone at 208-232-0125.

