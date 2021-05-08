POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – If you’re in the market for a new job or career, the City of Pocatello wants you.

The City will be hosting its first-ever hiring fair May 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Works Annex, 2405 Garrett Way, and Optimist/Tydeman Park, North 8th Avenue and East Sherman Street, to fill seasonal and full-time positions related to greenspace, community activities and events, environmental and beautification, as well as safety and resource renewal.

At the two-day, two-location event, City of Pocatello employees will be at each place to answer questions about available jobs, demonstrate equipment, and help fill out applications. Computers will be available at both locations for applicants to apply and staff can help potential applicants upload their resumes.

“Many of our seasonal positions are designed around team efforts and team success,” said Heather Buchanan, Human Resources Director. “Working for the City of Pocatello is a great way to be part of a team environment, where skills are developed and schedules are flexible enough to meet the demands of your busy life. Many of these positions help people develop skills that look good to prospective employers when you update your resume and apply for other full-time work.”

If you can’t attend the hiring event but would like to see what jobs are available at the City of Pocatello, click HERE.

“I look forward to working with you,” Mayor Blad said. “Together, we can continue to provide outstanding service to our community.”

