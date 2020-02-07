News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The City of Pocatello has partnered with NAPA to put an auto parts store inside a city building.

Since Feb. 1, the store has been serving the needs of the city’s mechanics from inside 2405 Garrett Way, the building that houses Pocatello’s street, fleet and sanitation departments.

“We are their only customer and they service only us,” Deputy Public Works Director Tom Kirkman said. “They’re able to keep certain things on the shelf so that we’re not waiting for them.”

NAPA has provided the inventory, guaranteeing that 85% of the items they need will be stocked at all times, and a worker to man the counter. The city gets billed as they use the parts.

“They have catered the inventory around our – the City of Pocatello’s – equipment,” Kirkman said. “We think it’s just a huge benefit for the city as far as our efficiencies for our mechanics.”