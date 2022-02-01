POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello is looking for your feedback on the draft of the Downtown Development Plan.

The Pocatello Downtown Development Plan is the result of years of work and collaboration between Historic Downtown Pocatello, Inc., Utah State University, and the City of Pocatello as well as a group of stakeholders, community and business leaders, elected officials and members of the public with a passion and interest in Downtown success.

“The Pocatello Downtown Development Plan provides the City and the community an ambitious vision for the future of Downtown Pocatello,” Long-Range Senior Planner Jim Anglesey said. “It provides a foundational framework for downtown success and goals and strategies to implement the vision. This plan should be utilized as a playbook by the City of Pocatello, Historic Downtown Pocatello, Inc., business and property owners, investors, developers and various community organizations in determining priorities and strategies to accomplish the goals of the vision within Downtown and the surrounding areas.”

The community is invited to review the draft of the Plan and provide comment online HERE. The Plan is also available for review in the Planning & Development Services Department at City Hall, 911 North 7th Avenue.

Comments will be accepted online until February 23, 2022. Additional opportunities to comment will be provided at the following public hearings.

Pocatello Planning & Zoning Commission, February 23, 2022 @ 6:30pm, Pocatello City Hall

Pocatello City Council, March 17, 2022 @ 6:00pm, Pocatello City Hall

In-person attendance is allowed, but attendance is limited. Strict COVID-19 social distancing measures are in place. Masks/face coverings are also required in City of Pocatello facilities.

