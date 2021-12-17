IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Civitan Club of Idaho Falls (CCIF) launched its $10,000 matching grant challenge to benefit Community Food Basket Idaho Falls (CFBIF).

“Community Food Basket Idaho Falls serves over 1,000 families per year where at least one person in the household has a disability. The worldwide mission of Civitan International is to build good citizenship through our clubs by serving individual and community needs, with an emphasis on helping people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Civitans are committed to changing lives in four impact areas, one of which is health and wellness for. The good works of Community Food Basket Idaho Falls closely align with the goals of our organization,” Civitan Club of Idaho Falls President Michelle Ziel-Dingman said.

Launched in time for holiday giving, the campaign encourages Civitans, area service clubs, faith-based organizations, community members and local businesses to donate to the campaign by including “CIVITANS” in the memo of their donation via check or Venmo to @CFBIdahoFalls.

“This is a wonderful way to double your tax-deductible donation and change the lives of thousands in our community,” Ziel-Dingman said.

To donate to Community Food Basket Idaho Falls, click HERE, on Venmo to @CFBIdahoFalls or by check made payable to Community Food Basket IF and mailed to P.O. Box 2236, Idaho Falls, ID 83403.

Best known for community events including Alive After 5, the Civitan Club of Idaho Falls is involved with numerous charitable endeavors including Shop with a Cop, decorating Civitan Plaza in Historic Downtown Idaho Falls, the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen, building wheelchair ramps for community members, Camp Hayden, Walk a Mile in Her Shoes and many more.

CCIF was charted in Idaho Falls in 1958 and is one of the largest Civitan clubs in the world with over 100 members.

The post Civitan Club of Idaho Falls announces $10,000 matching grant challenge to benefit Community Food Basket appeared first on Local News 8.