RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – “We like to be a part of the community, we like to help them out. They do such a great job for us in our community, and you know, very selfless service on their parts, we like to do whatever we can for them,” said the owner of Servpro Idaho Falls and Rexburg, Skylar Price.

Price offered to professionally disinfect and clean Rigby’s Central Fire District’s EMT vehicles for free as a token of gratitude for the volunteer’s service to the community.

“It’s important, we go out on a lot of calls and you never know whether you’re packing germs back into your vehicle or not,” said Central Fire District Chief, Carl Anderson.

Once hazmat suits are on, the disinfecting process beings.

“We’re going to fog the product and we’re going to make it so that it’ll be an electrostatically charged particle and with that static it’ll want to stick to everywhere and with the fog it’ll be able to get on into all the cracks and crevices that you wouldn’t be able to get to by wiping it. Then we let it have a dwell time, so we’re letting the product sit on the surface we’re trying to clean, for up to 15 minutes and then we’ll reapply some product with a rag so that we’re making sure we’re wiping away everything also,” Price said.

Since COVID-19 is so new, Price says they don’t have any studies yet about how effective the product is against the virus; however, Servpro uses products that are highly effective against other COVID strains and SARS.

Hiring a professional team to disinfect your home or office isn’t always an option, Price says you can make your cleaning effective by using products recommended by the EPA.

“I would make sure that as you touch it, you’re cleaning it before you touch it again,” Price said.

Make sure you’re reading the product’s label to successfully use the product.

