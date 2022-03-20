POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Our local janitors and sanitation workers are getting the appreciation they deserve.

On Saturday, Governor Brad Little signed a proclamation at the Museum of Clean in Pocatello that will officially declare March 27th through April 2nd “Cleaning Week” in Idaho.

Little says he wanted to pay homage to the men and women who work behind the scenes every day.

“Every night when you leave a public space, a hospital, a school, there’s somebody in there doing the cleaning, doing the sanitation, and they don’t get a lot of credit,” Little said. “That’s a good reason to do this proclamation.”

National Cleaning Week is being promoted by the International Sanitary Supply Association, which is the leading worldwide association for the cleaning industry.

The post Cleaning Week coming to Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.