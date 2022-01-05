POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The snow just keeps coming.

This is a video out of Pocatello showing people digging out from the latest storm.

Falling snow along with blowing and drifting snow so bad many of the school districts in southeastern Idaho closed for the day.

Some of the people we talked to in Pocatello said they had one to two-foot drifts they were trying to shovel through.

Emergency crews say they also responded to a large number of weather-related calls.

