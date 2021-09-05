MOOSE, Wyoming (KIFI)- A climber in Grand Teton National Park was found dead Saturday.

A climber ascending Teewinot Mountain found the deceased man at the base of the Black Chimney climbing route.

Rangers arrived at the scene and recovered the remains of the man.

The National Park Service said in a press release the man appeared to have been climbing by himself, with the intent of climbing the East Face route based on the marked map found with him. Route finding is difficult in the area, the release states.

The National Park Service is conducting an investigation into the accident.

Details are being withheld until next-of-kin notifications have been finished.

