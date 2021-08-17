PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) — A climber missing in the area of Wyoming’s highest mountain has been found dead.

Forty-one-year-old Thor Hallingbye, of Cheyenne, was reported missing Sunday after apparently getting separated from his group near Gannett Peak on Saturday.

Sublette County sheriff’s officials say on Facebook searchers found Hallingbye’s body in Fremont County on Monday.

They say more details will be released later.

Gannett Peak is a 13,810-foot summit on the Fremont-Sublette county line in western Wyoming’s Wind River Range.

Climbing the glacier-flanked mountain requires a multi-day hike and crossing sometimes treacherous snowpack.

Hallingbye was an anesthesiologist and pain specialist at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

