PALISADES, Idaho (KIFI) – Take a look at this video.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says this is a big reminder to drive carefully in these conditions.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said this semi-truck trailer almost took out one of its deputies in the Palisades area.

They want to remind everyone to pay attention to the road conditions, wear your seatbelt and drive safely.

