POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – There are some new, friendly reminders on the trail for your adventures in the West Fork Mink Creek area.

Recently, the City of Pocatello, United States Forest Service (USFS) and the Idaho Rangeland Resources Commission (IRRC) teamed up to install three signs on the Birthday, West Fork Mink Creek and South Fork Gibson Jack trails reminding users to “Close the Gate” as they enjoy the area.

“Keeping cattle out of these municipal watersheds helps protect the high quality of the City’s drinking water supply, a treasured resource for all of us,” said Hannah Sanger, Science and Environment Division Administrator.

“Since the West Fork Mink Creek area is closed to livestock, it’s important to keep those gates closed at all times,” said Steve Stuebner, a spokesman for the Idaho Rangeland Resources Commission. “Beyond that area, we encourage recreation users to open and close gates when they pass through a public grazing allotment to ensure that cattle or sheep remain in the pastures where they’re supposed to be.”

