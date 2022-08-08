MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Travelers in Grand Teton National Park should plan for intermittent delays and closures as road improvement projects are underway in the park.

Road improvement operations are expected to occur through Monday, August 22.

Tentative schedule and locations of road improvement projects:

August 8-10 – Repaving Colter Bay Swim Beach parking lot. Visitors can access the beach via the Colter Bay Visitor Center and amphitheater parking lot.

– Repaving Colter Bay Swim Beach parking lot. Visitors can access the beach via the Colter Bay Visitor Center and amphitheater parking lot. August 11 – Willow Flats parking lot will be closed to allow for repaving.

– Willow Flats parking lot will be closed to allow for repaving. August 22 – Expect delays on Pacific Creek Road for pavement repairs.

Motorists should plan for delays and reduce speeds in areas where road work is occurring.

Roadwork schedules may change or be delayed without notice, due to weather conditions or other circumstances.

