Sunny to start and mild in the valley with 72 by 10am and around 90 degrees later (87 in Idaho Falls) with some light hazy sun and windy at times in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, winds southwest gusting to 20+ Mountains have an isolated chance of storms with gusty winds and highs in the upper 70’s to 80. Lows tonight around 60, Cooling down gradually with limited shower chances tomorrow, gusty winds Saturday afternoon 30-50mph possible and highs mid 80’s in the valley and upper 70’s in mountains. Some of us will see 69 degrees on Sunday in Jackson and mid 70’s for the valley.

There will be storm hits 4-8pm from Idaho Falls to Jackson areas.

