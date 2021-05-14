AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)- Cloverdale Elementary third graders got to show off their wheels Friday, in a celebration of meeting their reading goals.

Students who met their accelerated reading goal were able to make cars out of boxes and showed them off at a car show at school.

An ice cream truck, animal hospital, and even an ectomobile from Ghostbusters were some of the creative creations.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Awards for things like “best military vehicle,” “most creative” and “most shiny” were given.

After the car show, students got to go to a drive in movie in the gym, where they watched Cars.

The post Cloverdale Elementary holds “car show” appeared first on Local News 8.