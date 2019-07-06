Coast Guard continues search for Carnival ship crew member who fell overboard near Cuba

The search for a 37-year-old man who fell overboard from a Carnival cruise ship on which he worked continued Friday evening, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard’s Southeast division tweeted that a crew was continuing to search for the Carnival Victory crew member 30 miles northwest of Cuba throughout the night.

The ship was traveling Thursday from Cozumel, Mexico, to its home port of Miami on a four-day itinerary when the man fell from the ship.

“The ship’s command immediately returned to the location where the crew member was last seen and initiated search and rescue activities, which are ongoing,” a Carnival spokesperson told Fox News.

The ship notified the Coast Guard 7th District about the incident and a Sentry airplane was called in and the Charles Cutter Sexton was diverted to begin search efforts.