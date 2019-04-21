Coast Guard offloads seized drugs worth $62.5M

The U.S. Coast Guard is offloading marijuana and cocaine with an estimated street value of $62.5 million dollars at The agency said in a news release that the drugs seized in international waters in the Eastern Pacific Ocean will arrive in Fort Lauderdale Thursday morning on the Coast Guard Cutter Bear, which is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

The stash includes some 14,000 pounds of marijuana and 3,660 pounds of cocaine.

Officials say operation involved two Coast Guard cutters and a Navy ship off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America.