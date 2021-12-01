Dusty Bee Coats donated for the Wall of Warmth, which begins Dec. 1.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Volunteers from Hall Foundation and Valorie’s List are on a mission to keep Idahoans warm this winter.

They’re getting ready to hang thousand of coats for this year’s Wall of Warmth.

The coats are for anyone who needs a coat for the winter. Organizers say if you need a coat, take one. They just ask that you only take one per person, so that everyone who needs a coat can get one.

The walls will be up between Dec. 1st and Dec. 15th. Last year, 5,000 coats were given out to those in need. This year they’re hoping to hand out 6,000.

With the help of Hall Foundation, Good 2 Go convenience stores and JustServe.org, volunteers sorted through thousands of coats donated by people in eastern Idaho for. They were getting them ready to hang Tuesday evening.

Three years ago local realtor Valorie Blanchard, of Valorie’s List, wanted to do something to give back to the community. So the Wall of Warmth was dreamed up. in their first year they gave away 600 coats.

There will be a Wall of Warmth set up in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot and Pocatello.

They say anything to help those in need stay warm is welcome to be donated. Last year, there were coats of all sizes, ski pants, scarves, hats and gloves.

If you have a coat or other warm items to donate, just hang it on the wall.

You can find the wall locations at:

REXBURG: West Main Street outside of the Legacy Golf Course. Just East of John Adams GMC. Please park at the Legacy Golf Course and walk over to the Wall.

IDAHO FALLS: Lincoln Road, just west of Action Motor Sports

BLACKFOOT: N. Meridian Street, directly across from C-A-L Ranch Store

POCATELLO: 151 N 4th Ave, in the Streamline Chiropractic parking lot

