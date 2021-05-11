RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – A new Coffee with Cops program is creating new relationships in the Rigby community.

The new monthly community engagement program began Tuesday.

It’s meant to foster good will between the police department and neighbors.

Everyone is invited to come to the police department for a morning coffee with officers at the Rigby Police Department.

“We don’t want an issue. So this is kind of a proactive response to make sure the community knows that we’re approachable,” Rigby Police Chief Sam Tower said. “That we are transparent and that we’re open and willing to interface and answer any questions or concerns that they might have.”

Officers plan to meet with neighbors on the second Tuesday of every month at 9:00 a.m. in the police department lobby.

