JACKSON HOLE. Wy – (KIFI) – When it feels too cold for you to stay outside for very long, you may also want to consider your pets. The cold weather can be dangerous for us and animals if we are not careful.

Dr. Stephanie Ninnemann with V-C-A Spring Creek Animal Hospital in Jackson says they do see animals come in with cold weather-related issues.

“If you do question if you should be going outside with your pet, just keep them in,” Dr. Ninnemann said. “Keep the exposure to a minimum. If you are able to have little booties on your pet or a sweater go ahead and do so. But if it’s very very cold and you are questioning keep them inside don’t risk it because we do see dogs and cats coming in with hypothermia and exposure related illnesses.”

She also adds you should wash off those paws and wipe them down. As pets are outside on some surfaces they can encounter ice melt products and antifreeze that drips from cars. Those things can be licked off by our pets and can create a problem.

