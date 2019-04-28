Collapsed crane in Seattle leaves 4 dead, fire officials say

Four people were killed and multiple others hurt in Seattle on Saturday when a crane collapsed into traffic, officials said.

At least three people were sent to the hospital following the incident at Fairview Ave N and Mercer Street, the Seattle Fire Department tweeted. Among them were a mother and her baby, Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said, according to The Associated Press.

Another person received care at the scene but was not transported, the fire department said.

The deceased included two crane operators and two individuals who were in their vehicles at the time, according to Scoggins. Three were men and one was a woman.

The falling crane, which had been situated on top of a building, damaged multiple cars, the department said.

Photos from the area showed multiple responders on scene, as well as several smashed vehicles. A pictured shared by the fire department also showed damage to the top of a building.

It’s not yet clear what caused the crane to fall, Scoggins said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.