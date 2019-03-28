College admissions scandal: Former Yale coach to plead guilty for accepting almost $1 million in kickbacks

As the college admissions scandal continues to muddy the reputations of wealthy Americans and elite institutions, an ex-Yale coach is the latest individual expected to confess to wrongdoing in court Thursday.

Rudolph “Rudy” Meredith, 51, is expected to plead guilty to charges in Boston on Thursday for seeking almost $1 million in compensation from parents endeavoring to have their children placed in the Ivy League institution. The government has said it wants Meredith to relinquish $865,000 as part of the pledge.

According to court documents, Meredith accepted an “athletic profile” in late 2017 for an applicant and classified her as a prominent women’s soccer player to gain university acceptance. He allegedly received around $400,000 from Rick Singer, the accused mastermind of the operation, who received $1.2 million from the family.

Meredith, who was secretly recorded as part of an FBI sting operation, resigned as Yale’s head women’s coach in November to “explore new possibilities and begin a different chapter of my life,” and was praised by the Athletic Director for his service.

However, Yale now believes that Meredith gave sham information for two students to gain acceptance. The other was rejected despite the recommendation.

Meredith is one of at least 50 individuals accused on a nationwide FBI investigation that has exposed how some of the nation’s wealthiest and privileged have been able to illicitly pay the way for their children to be accepted into prestigious colleges. Others implicated in the scheme include Hollywood actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, as well as Georgetown’s Gordon Ernst, the former tennis coach for Michelle Obama and her daughters.

Singer has pleaded guilty to charges including racketeering conspiracy. Twelve defendants, including six former college athletic coaches and two test administrators, have pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy charges.