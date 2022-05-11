IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – College of Eastern Idaho graduates got their chance to walk the stage and officially graduate with their associates degree.

The college held three ceremonies on Tuesday at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to celebrate their achievements.

Graduation Ceremony Schedule:

3:00 p.m. — 4:00 p.m.: GenEd Ceremony

5:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m.: Business, Technology, & Trades Ceremony

7:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.: Health & Human Services Ceremony

The ceremonies were held at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing. The Nurse Pinning was held prior to graduation at University Place.

429 awards were issued at the CEI Commencement:

Associate of Applied Science Degrees — 153 awards

Associate of Science Degrees — 79 awards

Associated of Arts Degrees — 52 awards

Technical Certificates — 109 awards

General Education Development (GED) diplomas — 36 awards

