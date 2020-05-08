IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Western Governors University and College of Eastern Idaho have announced an agreement that will allow CEI graduates a step forward towards university degrees.

The new partnership creates a transfer credit policy to CEI alumni who enroll at WGU. As a result, more of their CEI credit will be recognized, saving students time and money.

“College of Eastern Idaho is enthusiastic for this new partnership with Western Governors University,” said Dr. Rick Aman, President of CEI. “As a new community college, CEI has structured hiring faculty and student service professionals with the intention of 50% or more of our degrees being delivered online. Given our student demographic of working professionals and first-generation college students, this seamless transition from an online associate degree into an online WGU baccalaureate degree will serve our students well.”

Alumni, and CEI staff, will also be eligible for a WGU Community College Partnership Scholarship valued at up to $2,000.

WGU is headquartered in Salt Lake City and offers more than 60 bachelor and master degree programs in business, IT, teacher education, and health professions.

“Just like CEI, our university provides educational opportunities that allow students to remain in their communities – working and raising families – while pursuing degrees,” said Dr. Tonya Drake, WGU’s Regional Vice President. “I admire CEI’s forward-thinking, technology-focused approach to instruction and know its graduates will be well-prepared for success at WGU.”

CEI said more than 160 Idaho Falls area students participate in WGU courses and there have been nearly 250 local graduates.

WGU is committed to keeping costs low. Students pay about half as much tuition as their counterparts at similar institutions. Tuition for most WGU degree programs is approximately $7,000 per year.