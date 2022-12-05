IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — College of Eastern Idaho will hold a ribbon-cutting on Monday, Dec. 5, at 12:00 p.m. to celebrate the completed renovation and expansion of the William & Shirley Maeck Student Testing Center.

The Testing Center is located in the John O. Sessions Building 1.

The expanded Testing Center enables CEI to provide students and community members with the highest quality experience in professional certification, placement and classroom testing. The professional, secure environment adheres to the National College Testing Association Professional Standards and Guidelines.

The construction began in August of 2022. The expanded Testing Center will provide testing and exam candidates with an updated check-in lobby, three ADA compliant private testing rooms, a dedicated high stakes Pearson VUE testing room, updated security system and additional testing space.

The number of exams offered in the Testing Center has continued to increase. At the end of the 2020 fiscal year, approximately 11,000 exams were proctored in the Testing Center. That number increased to 16,000 at the end of the 2022 fiscal year.

CEI offers testing for not only CEI students, but students taking online courses for other institutions that require exams to be taken in a proctored environment.

For example, community members can take certification exams for their state of Idaho insurance licensure in the Testing Center through PSI. The Director of Academic Support at CEI is currently working with PSI to be able to offer fingerprinting for insurance licensure candidates in the near future.

The CEI Testing Center offers certification exams for Idaho Division of Public Licensure and Idaho State Department of Agriculture. The Testing Center is also working with other state partners on possible certification exams being offered through CEI.

If there is a licensure exam that members of the community need and it is not currently offered in Idaho Falls, they can reach out to the Director of Academic Support at 208-535-5629 and discuss the exam. The Director will then work with the vendor or testing agency to provide the exam through the Testing Center. The Director of Academic Support is happy to work with the community and anyone who has testing needs.

The post College of Eastern Idaho reveals new updates to Testing Center appeared first on Local News 8.