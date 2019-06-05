College student avoids summer job after winning $1 million Mega Millions second prize

One New Jersey college student got to skip out on a lecture from his dad about his summer job plans when he realized during a car ride to lunch that he held a winning $1 million lottery ticket.

NEW JERSEY MAN WHO WON $273M MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT SAYS HE FORGOT TICKET AT STORE: REPORT

Kristopher Chrysanthopoulos, 20, of Oceanport, N.J., was anticipating a chat with his dad over his lack of summer income when he realized he never checked his Mega Millions tickets after the May 28 drawing two days earlier.

He checked the winning numbers on the lottery app to find that one of the tickets matched all five white balls, scoring him the $1 million second place prize. The ticket only missed the Mega Ball, which would have won the Rider University student the massive $414 million jackpot.

The father and son decided to postpone their lunch plans to instead head to the nearest lottery retailer to validate the tickets. The young Chrysanthopoulos claimed his winnings the next day at the lottery headquarters in Lawrenceville, N.J. located just down the street from his college.

He told lottery officials that he plans to take his family on vacation and then save the rest of the money but made no mention of finding a summer job, NJ.com reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mega Millions jackpot has not been won since March. The grand prize is now up to $475 million and another drawing happened Tuesday night, The New York Post reported.