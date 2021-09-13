IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – One adult man is dead after a collision with a school bus north of Idaho Falls. Five students were taken to area hospitals in stable conditions.

It happened at the intersection of 15 East (St. Leon Rd.) and 65th North (Tower Rd.) at about 8:10 a.m. Monday. The man, whose name has not been released, was in the vehicle that collided with the bus.

The bus was transporting students attending Rocky Mountain Middle School and Bonneville High School.

The students who were not taken to the hospital went home with their parents who picked them up at the accident scene.

It’s unknown how many students were on the bus at the time of the accident.

This is a developing story and we’ll update as we get new information.

