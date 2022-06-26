REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – A colorful march with a cause made its way through Rexburg.

The color of hope festival drew crowds from around the city to raise money to help victims of sex trafficking.

All proceeds from the event help in efforts to create new programs for these victims in East Idaho.

Dahlia’s Hope, the charity which runs the event, already has several physical and emotional therapy’s in mind.

“It’s[trauma-based therapy] been a great and powerful tool for them telling us what is happening in their environment when they’re not in class. So we think it is the answer to how we prevent a whole bunch of, you know, different crime, sex crimes, not just trafficking, but all of the issues that a person would deal with,” said Dahlia’s Hope representative Kristan Coleman.

The festival also included booths with information on charities with help sex trafficking victims, as well as female self-defense classes.

The post Color of Hope festival appeared first on Local News 8.